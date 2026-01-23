Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight.

The SKIMS founder was a guest on Khloe Kardashian's Khloe in Wonderland, where she shared the truth behind the viral comment she allegedly left under a photo of Luka Doncic.

In the clip from the podcast, the sisters begin speaking about A.I. dating rumors and how Kim had a false comment from her go viral online linking her to Doncic.

“There is a basketball player that I think got traded to the Lakers, Luka,” Kardashian said. “There was like a fake tweet or comment on Instagram. I don’t know where it came from, but it was like, ‘Hi, you’re coming to LA. I want to learn Slovakian or whatever language.’”

“And it looks like I’m hitting on this guy,” she said. Kim noted that following this incident, she has not been in attendance at a Lakers game since.

The post originated from NBACentel, a parody social media account that attempts to mirror real-life posts from athletes or about them which at first glance sometimes confuses readers.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian relationships with NBA players

While the rumors about Kim and Luka are untrue — he's engaged to Anamaria Goltes and they have two daughters together — both sisters have in the past been married to NBA players.

Kim dated and married Kris Humphries in 2010–2011 but after 72 days she filed for divorce. At the time Humphries was playing for the New Jersey Nets.

During an episode of The Kardashians last year, she shared that what happened to her 16.21-carat emerald-cut ring valued at about 2 million.

“I didn’t keep that [ring],” she says in The Kardashians. “I was pregnant with North, still married to him. And in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce — that I bought. He contributed a fifth.”

Khloe was also married to two-time NBA champion and former NBA star Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016. She also dated Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson from 2016-2021 and they share two children, True and Tatum together.