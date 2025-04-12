Khloe Kardashian's exes have something in common other than playing in the NBA — how they treated her.

In the season six finale of The Kardashians, the Good American founder put her exes, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, on blast for how they've treated her in relationships.

Kendall Jenner told Khloe that she should “find it within [herself] to forgive” Lamar as she admitted, “I’m never gonna take away from you the trauma that you were put through, by not only him, but then in the end Tristan, so I can’t even imagine how you might feel about all these situations.”

While she knows Kendall didn't mean any malice by her advice, she still says it's hurtful for people to expect her to react differently.

“What does it say on my forehead? ‘F—— doormat?’” Khloe asked her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “It probably does to these people, because I have been, in so many different ways. But then that gets taken advantage of.”

She continued, “I’m like, all you guys, f— every single person around me, cause everyone loves to say how great I am after, but why don’t you think that before? But it’s really insulting to me.”

Khloe took her frustration to the confessional and shared how the relationships affected her.

“Anyone that knows my situation or has been in my situation would be a different version of themselves this many years later. It would be foolish not to be. You have to protect yourself and grow,” Khloe said, defending her behavior when she reunited with Lamar for the first time in nine years.

“I get offended, whether it be Tristan or Lamar, where these people do these outrageous things and then they see me again and act as if nothing happened. Or they’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I could put my tongue down your throat,'” Khloe said.

Last episode, Kendall said that Khloe should have had a kinder approach to Odom when she spoke to him.

“It was kind of sad,” Kendall said on episode seven of The Kardashians. “And it was also cool to see them together, I guess, but, I have my personal thoughts on it just because I think that Khloe could have been a bit gentler.”

“I think I definitely could have been nicer, or my tone could have been softer. But also, there’s so much going on. I can’t even explain the emotions, the thoughts — the very last time I saw this person was very contentious and negative,” she said. “It wasn’t good. So, no, is this my best moment in life? No.”

Khloe and Odom got married after a month of dating back in 2009. They were married up until 2016 and spoke about their former relationship earlier this season. As for Thompson, Khloe and him were off-and-on from 2016-2022. Khloe and Thompson share a daugther, True, and son Tatum together. Infidelity plagued both of the relationships from both Thompson and Odom and were a driving forces in the breakups.