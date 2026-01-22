Luka Doncic usually avoids headlines that have nothing to do with basketball, but a recent Instagram post from his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, sparked noticeable fan curiosity, per NYPost.

Goltes shared a decade-in-review post reflecting on her life from 2016 through 2026, describing the period as full of growth, lessons, and meaningful moments. The carousel included dozens of photos showing her modeling work, personal travels, pregnancy moments, and time spent with the couple’s two young daughters. Notably absent from the post was Doncic himself.

“2016–2026. A decade of good times, hard lessons, and everything in between,” Goltes wrote. “Plenty of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change a single moment ❤️.”

The timing caught attention. Doncic and Goltes welcomed their second daughter on Dec. 4, and the Lakers star missed multiple games last month to return to Slovenia for the birth. Fans quickly noticed that while the post highlighted family life and milestones, Doncic did not appear in any of the images.

A Decade Defined by Privacy and Family

The omission aligns with how the couple has handled their relationship over the years. Despite Doncic’s global profile with the Los Angeles Lakers, he and Goltes keep their personal life largely out of the public eye.

Goltes previously shared during an Instagram Q&A that she met Doncic when they were just kids at a seaside camp in Croatia. Their relationship grew long before NBA fame entered the picture. The two announced the birth of their first daughter, Gabriela, in December 2022 and got engaged in Slovenia in July 2023.

Doncic has also spoken about how Goltes helps him separate basketball from home life. During a 2023 appearance on “Headliners with Rachel Nichols,” he explained that she never centered their relationship around the sport.

“When I get home, it’s no basketball talk,” Doncic said. “She doesn’t like basketball, but she goes to every game. That helps me a lot.”

Goltes did not reference Luka Doncic directly in the post, and she offered no clarification about the photo choices. For now, the message appears to focus on her personal journey rather than signal anything beyond a family that values privacy over public explanation.