After dazzling on the Met Gala red carpet, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony, and Ciara weren’t finished stealing the spotlight. The trio turned heads again Monday night as they stepped into Pharrell Williams’ exclusive post-Gala “UNO” party in Manhattan’s West Chelsea, setting the tone for a celebrity-packed celebration that veered from couture to cutthroat competition, per Billboard.

Pharrell Williams, co-chair of the 2025 #MetGala, hosted an after-party that included stars such as Kim Kardashian, Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer, Ciara, & more, playing a high-stakes game of Uno. https://t.co/bG3tF1sORh pic.twitter.com/u4nzUG0j5N — E! News (@enews) May 6, 2025

Hosted at Crane Club, the party wasn’t just an after-hours wind-down — it was an extravagant tournament of the beloved card game, elevated with luxury prizes and serious bragging rights. Pharrell, who co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala alongside A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo, brought his signature blend of high fashion and playful spirit to the night. The guest list? A who’s who of Hollywood and music: Keke Palmer, Jaden Smith, Halle Bailey, Questlove, Future, Pusha T, Maggie Rogers, PinkPantheress — all under one roof.

With Kai Cenat on emcee duties, the party's energy surged, especially when winners walked away with gifts like a Richard Mille watch, diamond Tiffany earrings, and even a Louis Vuitton trunk. There was also a custom UNO varsity jacket, designed by Pharrell himself. Talk about raising the stakes.

Teyana’s Met Gala Bash

The night didn’t end with Draw Fours and high-stakes prizes. Kim, La La, and Ciara made a stylish second act, this time walking hand-in-hand into Teyana Taylor’s own after party inside the Times Square EDITION hotel. TMZ cameras caught every flashbulb moment as the three fashion icons floated through the hotel lobby in fresh fits, having swapped their Met Gala gowns for party-perfect ensembles.

All three women exuded confidence, clearly relishing the chance to make yet another grand entrance. Between two exclusive after parties and multiple outfit changes, Kardashian and Anthony showed once again why they remain fixtures on fashion’s biggest nights.