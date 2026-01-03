While he has been out of commission for nearly seven months, WWE Superstar Chad Gable is looking more buff than ever while recovering from his shoulder injury.

He took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of himself working out with dumbbells. Gable was looking swoll, as his muscles were on full display.

CHAD GABLE IS ABSOLUTELY JACKED THIS RETURN IS GOING TO BE INSANE 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/thYtkWvOu7 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Anyone else's best sessions seem to happen on the most unlikely days?” he wrote over the video as Starship's “We Built This City” played in the background.

Is WWE's Chad Gable going to return from his injury soon?

There is a chance that Gable returns to action very soon. It was recently reported that WWE expects Gable back soon, perhaps at the upcoming Jan. 5 edition of Monday Night RAW in Brooklyn, New York.

He has been out of action since June 2025. Gable pulled double-duty during Money in the Bank weekend, performing at Worlds Collide, an Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event, and Money in the Bank as Chad Gable.

During this time, he was also playing the El Grande Americano role. Former Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser has since assumed the mantle as the luchador.

His injury occurred around the time of Money in the Bank. The last match he competed in was as Americano, as he took on Berto in a match for the WWE Speed Championship.

It will be interesting to see where Gable fits in upon his return. His faction, American Made, is still active with Ivy Nile and the Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus). However, it remains unclear if he will assume the leadership position in the group when he comes back.

Throughout his career, Gable is a one-time Speed Champion, and he has also won tag team gold three times on the main roster. He has had Tag Team Championship reigns with Jason Jordan, Bobby Roode, and, most recently, Otis, on the main roster.