It looks like all is going well with Hailee Steinfeld's pregnancy, as the actress shared a picture of her baby bump of her first child with Josh Allen.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to her Substack to say goodbye to 2025 and look ahead to 2026. She shared several photos, including some of her and Allen, who got married in May 2025.

Baby Beau 💌 pic.twitter.com/IBdJusEWLJ — Hailee Steinfeld Updates (@updatesteinfeld) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

At the end of the post, Steinfeld posted two important images. The first was of a onesie that read, “Baby Beau.” The last photo was a picture of her shadow, showing off her growing baby bump. She is starting to show and will continue to as her pregnancy continues.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen announced their pregnancy in December 2025

Steinfeld and Allen announced their pregnancy on Dec. 12, 2025, on social media. They posted a video that began with Allen kissing her belly. The news took the NFL world by storm.

It's unclear when the baby is due, but expect more updates in the coming months. This will be Steinfeld and Allen's first child together.

They began dating in 2023, roughly around the same time as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started their relationship, though it was kept on the down-low for a while. They have kept somewhat of a lower profile. Steinfeld goes to Allen's games, but generally, it doesn't receive as much attention as Swift going to Kansas City Chiefs games.

Once their relationship became public, they gained notoriety as a couple. Allen proposed to Steinfeld in November 2024 during the Buffalo Bills' bye week, and they announced it a week later. Then, their wedding took place in May 2025 in California.

Allen and the Bills are getting ready for a Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets, their division rivals. The Bills have clinched a wild card spot in the playoffs. So, Allen will have another chance at a Super Bowl championship. This time around, he won't have to go against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to get there.