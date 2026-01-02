While celebrating at Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke's wedding, former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax flauned her weight loss journey and new slimmed down appearance.

Jax posted a carousel of pictures from Dupri's wedding on Instagram. Fans have been taking notice of her weight loss journey on social media as of late.

She was not alone at Dupri's wedding, as other WWE talent such as Tiffany Stratton and Jackie Redmond were featured in her post. Additionally, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green were there.

WWE star Nia Jax's recent weight loss journey was praised by fans

Article Continues Below

A fan reposted one of Jax's recent mirror selfies on X, formerly Twitter, praising her. “Nia Jax just keeps getting slimmer and slimmer!” they wrote. “So proud of her. She's looking great. The IWC [Internet Wrestling Culture] could use her as an inspiration.”

One X user commented that while not a fan of Jax, they are proud of her. “Can't stand her,” they wrote, “but massive respect as weight loss like that is no joke. Takes a ton of discipline and effort.”

Another fan simply commented, “Good for her.” Others tried to detract from Jax's accomplishment, chalking the weight loss up to Ozempic.

Currently, Jax is in the midst of a storyline involving recent NXT call-up Lash Legend. The two have formed an alliance, and they just beat the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) during the Dec. 19, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

A couple of weeks before that, Jax and Legend participated in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. They teamed up with Becky Lynch and the Kabuki Warriors to face AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley.

Jax is a two-time Women's Champion in WWE. Additionally, she has won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with the now-released Baszler. In 2024, she won the Queen of the Ring tournament, leading to her second Women's Championship win.