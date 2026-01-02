Amid the rumors that Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers were dating, the New York Giants quarterback seemingly launched the relationship with his girlfriend on social media.

Dart posted a picture of himself and Ayers on his TikTok story (via the New York Post). In the picture, he is hugging her and kissing the side of her face.

Are Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers dating?

While Dart has yet to publicly comment on the rumors, this seemingly launched their relationship, making things official. Still, until one of them publicly confirms the rumors, they remain rumors.

Besides the recent photo, the closest the two have come to confirming the dating rumors is by both of them “liking” a post by Betr on Instagram that referred to Ayers as Dart's “girlfriend.”

According to the New York Post, Dart and Ayers were first linked after being seen at a Halloween party in October 2025. A couple of months later, Ayers was seen at the Giants' game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 1, 2025, with Dart's parents.

Article Continues Below

Ayers recently graduated from the University of Alabama in May 2025. More recently, she served as a ring girl for the boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul.

Dart, meanwhile, helped the Giants snap a nine-game losing streak that began after Big Blue blew a 19-point fourth-quarter lead to the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

He played phenomenally against the Las Vegas Raiders to break the losing streak. Dart passed for 207 yards and rushed for another 48, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

It hasn't been perfect, but Dart has become a star with the Giants. He has passed for over 2,000 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions during his rookie season. He has also rushed for 455 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dart was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. The Giants traded back into the first round to select him after picking Abdul Carter with the third-overall pick.

The Giants will close out their season against the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention, but they are division rivals.