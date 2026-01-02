Vanessa Bryant opened 2026 by keeping the focus where it often lands, family, intention, and togetherness. On January 1, Vanessa Bryant shared a new photo alongside her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, marking the start of the year with a calm but confident visual statement, HOLA reports.

The image featured the group standing in front of a vintage red pickup truck on a ranch-style backdrop. Each wore western-inspired outfits in soft cream and beige tones, paired with cowboy hats, boots, and coordinated accessories. The look felt deliberate without trying too hard, blending strength and warmth in a way that has become familiar to those who follow the Bryant family closely.

Vanessa kept the caption short but loaded with meaning, writing, “Happy New Year. Year of the horse 🐎.” The reference nods to the Chinese zodiac and the upcoming Year of the Fire Horse, which begins February 17, 2026. Traditionally associated with energy, independence, and forward motion, the symbolism matched the mood of the photo and the sense of momentum heading into the new year.

New Year’s photo from Vanessa and the Bryant family for the “Year of the Horse” pic.twitter.com/j3uK2qRZm8 — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) January 2, 2026

A Season of Family, Reflection, and Forward Energy

The post followed an eventful holiday stretch. Vanessa recently made headlines for gifting early Christmas presents to Pau Gasol and his family, a reminder of the deep bond that extends beyond basketball. Around the same time, Khloe Kardashian gifted Vanessa a deeply personal item honoring Kobe Bryant and Gianna.

Only days earlier, Vanessa shared a Christmas Day family photo wishing followers “Happy Holidays.” That image featured coordinated green outfits, with playful oversized bows worn by Bianka and Capri adding a lighthearted touch.

Throughout 2025, Vanessa and her daughters leaned into family-first moments. Their year included multiple trips to Disneyland, summer travel to Spain and Mexico, and a winter ski getaway where Bianka and Capri showed off their growing confidence on the slopes. The latest photo did not just mark a new year, it reflected a family continuing to move forward together.