The spotlight stayed fixed on Lamar Jackson this week, but not because of his back injury. As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for a high-stakes AFC North clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson addressed a report that questioned his professionalism, AwfulAnnouncing reports.

A recent column from Mike Preston of The Baltimore Sun suggested Jackson falls asleep during team meetings and stays up late playing video games. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Jackson dismissed both claims without hesitation.

“Do you think Harbaugh would let me fall asleep in his meetings?” Jackson said. “That’s crazy. I’m right in the front. It is what it is though. It’s just noise.”

Jackson also pushed back on any suggestion of tension with head coach John Harbaugh, making it clear he does not understand where that narrative began. He later addressed the gaming claim, saying he does not even spend late nights playing during the offseason.

The timing of the column raised eyebrows around the league, especially with Baltimore entering a pivotal divisional matchup. While Jackson chose not to speculate on motives, he repeatedly emphasized his comfort in Baltimore and his relationship with the organization.

The report still carried weight because of Preston’s long tenure covering the team, which led to broader questions about where the information originated. Some around the league have wondered whether the criticism could connect to Jackson’s contract situation, with two years remaining on his current deal after this season.

Jackson, however, stayed firm in his stance. He told reporters he is “absolutely” happy in Baltimore and focused on football, not outside chatter. For now, the Ravens quarterback appears intent on letting his play do the talking.

Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh offers Jackson a chance to shift the narrative back where he prefers it, on the field, with a division title hanging in the balance.