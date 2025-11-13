If one thing is for sure, Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson will stand up for his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

He recently fired back at former NBA stars Patrick Beverly and Jason Williams, who made comments about his girlfriend, insinuating that dating Megan Thee Stallion has affected Thompson's play.

Thompson commented on a post from Hoopin' N Hollerin' podcast's Instagram, and he fired back at Beverly and Williams. He was especially offended by their usage of the NSFW word “p***y,” calling it “disgusting and disturbing.” Williams had said that he learned “it only takes one p***y to drag a battleship across the desert — that's how powerful it is.”

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p***y' is so disgusting and disturbing,” said Thompson. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would y'all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way?

“Do better, fellas. Very disappointing,” he concluded.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship

Article Continues Below

Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion made their dating status official earlier in 2025. He was seen in the background of one of her posts on social media, fueling speculation that they were together.

Shortly after making their relationship official, the couple made their red carpet debut. Since then, Megan Thee Stallion has been seen at Mavericks games supporting her boyfriend.

Thompson is in the midst of his second season with the Mavericks. He signed with them during the 2024 offseason on a three-year deal.

While 2024 was disappointing, 2025 is getting off to an even worse start. Thompson is only averaging 8.5 points, 2,8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Additionally, his field goal percentage sits at 32%. He has never had a season where he shot under 41.2% from the floor. His three-point percentage is even worse, currently sitting at 28.9%.

The Mavericks are only 11 games into their season, so there is a long way to go for Thompson to turn things around. He has started seven of those contests so far. If his play continues to be like this, he may not be starting many more games.

He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors, who drafted him in the 2011 NBA Draft. Thompson was a four-time NBA Champion and five-time All-Star during that time.