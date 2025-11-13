It's not uncommon for a girlfriend of a professional athlete to be blamed for distracting the player and resulting in bad gameplay. Now, a former NBA star is putting Megan Thee Stallion in the hot seat and blaming her for Klay Thompson's on-court woes.

“I'm from West Virginia, man, I've been taught a lot from old folks, old white folks,” Jason Williams said on the Hoopin' N Hollering' podcast. “It only takes one p**** to drag a battleship across the desert. That's how powerful it is.”

“Klay Thompson, I ain't sayin' that's what it is,” Williams added, “but that might be what it is.”

Williams' theory follows the Dallas Mavericks' announcement that Thompson was going to be benched. So far this season, the four-time NBA champion's numbers haven't been up to par with his standard as he has been averaging just 7.4 points per game and shooting 26.7% from the three.

This conversation has heavily debated on social media and while Williams and some other NBA fans have their own opinions, there are still fans coming to her defense.

“So let me get this straight Klay Thompson who hasn’t been known for having a great shooting average for quite some time, because he isn’t preforming well THIS season, is somehow Megan’s fault. Mind you he averaged 14 points last season…” one fan wrote on X defending Megan's relationship with the Mavs star.

“Anyone blaming Megan for Klay’s poor play clearly just started following the NBA. Klay’s in Dallas for a reason -if he had been playing good, Megan would be cheering him on in the Bay…,” another fan said in Megan's defense in reference to Thompson being traded from the Warriors to the Mavs last year.

Megan and Thompson hard-launched their relationship over the summer and they have let fans into their romantic date nights as well as their support from one another amid their busy schedules.

The Mavs' next game is against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Nov. 13.