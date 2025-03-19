LaVar Ball, the outspoken CEO of Big Baller Brand and father of three basketball-playing sons, is opening up about a major health battle that resulted in the amputation of his right foot. In an interview with Slam magazine, Ball detailed the life-threatening complications from diabetes that led to multiple surgeries and extensive blood transfusions. Amid his hospitalization, Ball had an unexpected connection to his son LiAngelo Ball’s viral song, “Tweaker,” per SlamOnline.

Ball revealed that he spent over a month in the hospital battling a severe infection that ultimately spread through his bloodstream. Initially, doctors amputated a few toes, but as his condition worsened, they removed his foot and later performed another surgery that extended nearly to his knee. “Three surgeries. And then there were also the blood transfusions. Not one, not two, not three—four different times,” Ball explained.

During this difficult period, LiAngelo’s song “Tweaker” was gaining traction, and despite being heavily medicated, Ball managed to FaceTime his son. “I was kind of slurring because I was all drugged up with all the medication they were putting in me. It was hard for me to really dial in on what I was trying to say,” he recalled. However, LiAngelo understood his father’s message: “Keep doing your thing. And make sure you take care of your brothers.”

Family as the Foundation

Ball emphasized that family played a crucial role in his recovery. He credited his sons—Lonzo, 27, LiAngelo, 26, and LaMelo, 23—for giving him the motivation to push forward.

“What I want people to understand is that anytime you’re dealing with an illness or something serious like that, one thing you better have is family to get you through,” he said. Despite losing his foot, Ball remains determined to stay active in his business and public life. “My foot is gone, but my brain is still here. I might not move as fast, but what’s the next step?”

LaVar Ball remains focused on continuing his work with Big Baller Brand and engaging with fans, proving that adversity won’t slow him down.