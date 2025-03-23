LaVar Ball has been open about his recent medical procedure. The former college basketball player had his foot amputated and revealed that his sons, Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball, and LiAngelo Ball gave him a lot of motivation to keep persevering.

“I must admit, my boys kept me rolling because a couple of times I was like, ‘I can’t do any more blood transfusions, I can’t do any more operations on my body, I’m ready to shut it down,’” LaVar told SLAM Magazine. “It was enough for me, but I’m here for a bigger purpose.”

“First, they cut off a couple of toes. Then, they cut off my foot,” said LaVar. “Then, they said ‘We almost gotta go knee high for another surgery.’ I’m just like these surgeries; this is too many. It makes you think, just kill me and let me go about my business.”

Despite his ongoing health conditions, he still made time to act silly with his notorious idea that he could beat Michael Jordan.

“People have been saying I still can’t beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, especially without my foot,” said Ball on TikTok “Well guess what? If I really wanted to, I could give him 70.”

How Are LaVar Ball's Sons Doing?

Athleticism runs in the family, as all three of LaVar's sons have played the sport. Currently, Lonzo plays for the Chicago Bulls. In 2021, Lonzo signed a four-year, $85 million contract extension with the Bulls. Last month, he signed a two-year $20 million deal with the Bulls. Lonzo has experienced significant injuries in his career so far. He's had knee injuries, including a meniscus tear, bone bruise, and cartilage transplant, and most recently he hurt his wrist. However, he will reportedly not having surgery for the injury.

“The overall picture for the doctor being here to having dealt with the rehab process for me, the relationship I have with the front office, the coaching staff, the young guys, so it kind of all made sense for me to stay,” Lonzo explained to the NBA. “That’s what I wanted ultimately and it ended coming to. The process we already built, the rehab. I feel we’ve been progressing well and are on the same page. I don’t want to go to a new organization and start that all over really. I’m happy they gave me the contract and I’m happy to be here.”

The youngest of the Ball brothers, LaMelo, is currently playing for the Charlotte Hornets. He was the third overall pock for the 2020 NBA draft. The point guard signed a five-year, up to $260 million contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.

LiAngelo does not play in the NBA but he had a stint in the G League in 2021. He played in the G League during the 2022-23 season with the Greensboro Swarm and is still hopeful that he can play in the NBA one day. However he has been making a name for himself in a different genre. The aspiring rapper released his breakout hit “Tweaker” in January 2025. The song peaked at number 29 on Billboard's Hot 100. He released “Can You Please” featuring GloRilla. LiAngelo recently teased another potentinal hit when he made his Rolling Loud California debut last weekend.