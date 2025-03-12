Le'Veon Bell took to a livestream to adamantly refute allegations made against him in a lawsuit filed by his cousin, Jada Bell. Over the course of an hour, the former NFL running back maintained his innocence, claiming he was blindsided by the legal proceedings that resulted in a $25 million default judgment against him.

The Allegations and Legal Proceedings

Jada Bell alleged that Le'Veon Bell sexually assaulted her over the course of a decade, beginning when she was just six or seven years old. She claimed that the former Steelers star, who is eight years her senior, coerced her into incestuous acts using coded language. Her lawsuit, filed in Franklin County, Ohio in March 2024, stated that the abuse continued through his college years and beyond, only ceasing when she turned 18.

In October 2024, after Bell failed to respond to the lawsuit, a judge ruled in Jada’s favor, issuing a default judgment. Two weeks ago, a jury trial was held to determine damages, resulting in a $25 million award to Jada.

Bell’s Response and Denial

Bell took to a live broadcast to address the allegations directly, asserting that he had no prior knowledge of the lawsuit until TMZ Sports reached out for comment. He contended that the legal service documents contained a forged signature, further discrediting the claims against him.

During his livestream, Bell acknowledged his familial connection to Jada and confirmed that he had financially supported her for years. However, he alleged that their relationship soured when he stopped providing financial assistance, leading to what he believes was a retaliatory legal move. He cited a text from Jada that read, “We're gonna see who the bad guy is,” as evidence of her intent to fabricate the accusations.

Bell insisted that he has never forced himself on anyone and expressed more concern for his loved ones and supporters than for himself. Regarding the $25 million judgment, he remained defiant, stating he would rather go homeless than pay anything toward the verdict.

As the case unfolds, Le'Veon Bell remains firm in his stance, vowing to take legal action to clear his name.