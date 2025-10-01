Lewis Hamilton shared the heartbreaking news about his beloved dog Roscoe.

The F1 driver shared a photo of his English Bulldog, whom he adopted in 2012. Roscoe had recently been suffering from some health conditions, which resulted in Hamilton making the “hardest decision” of his life.

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe,” the seven-time Formula One World Drivers' Champion shared on Instagram with a photo he and Roscoe on grass. “He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.”

Hamilton reminisced about the good times he had with Roscoe and how he brought so much joy into his life.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have,” he continued, referencing his other English Bulldog who was adopted alongside Roscoe who passed away in 2020 from a heart attack. “It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.”

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years,” he concluded his touching message. “It has been so special to witness and feel.”

He shared that Roscoe died in his arms on Sunday evening (Sept. 28).

Fans gave their condolences to Hamilton in the comment section with some offering their own heartbreaking stories of losing a pet.

“I’m deeply sorry Lewis,” one fan wrote. “I can’t imagine how heartbreaking this is for you. I hope you’re taking comfort in the fact that he crossed the rainbow bridge, having been loved and cared for his whole life. Thank you for giving him your everything.”

“Our deepest condolences. The bond you and Roscoe shared is precious and will always serve as a beacon for the love and compassion we feel for our pets,” another fan wrote. “We hope he’s doing laps at Silverstone across the rainbow bridge.”

Hamilton has spoken fondly of Roscoe throughout his career including last month when the athlete described him to Vogue as “the kindest, such a sweetheart. Anyone can approach him from anywhere. He has never attacked anyone ever. He’s super, super easy. He doesn’t go crazy around other dogs. He’s just probably the most mellow dog there is, really, until he sees a bowling ball or football.”

The F1 driver even made a joint Instagram account for Roscoe and his other late dog Coco. Hamilton shared the news on that account as well which has over 1 million followers.