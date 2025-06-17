Lewis Hamilton is “devastated” after learning that he hit a groundhog during the Canadian Grand Prix race.

The incident occurred during the 13th lap of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, and in a press conference after the race, Hamilton revealed he was unaware until after it was over.

“I didn't see it happen,” Hamilton said after the June 15 race, per ESPN, “but I heard I hit a groundhog.”

Hamilton shared that the incident was painful since he cares about animals.

“That's devastating,” he continued. “I love animals and that's so, so sad. That's never happened to me here before.”

“But the floor, the right side, there's a hole in it and all the vanes are all gone,” he explained the damage to the vehicle.

The British driver who drives Formula One for Ferrari, shared that he also had a mechanical issue also occurred

during the 70-lap race.

“Given that and we had a brake issue halfway through as well,” he explained, “and we stayed out probably too long after the first stop and came out behind traffic and it just went from one thing to another. So I'm happy I could just finish, especially with the brake issue I had.”

“We're really in need of an upgrade and there's a lot of things that need to change before we can fight at the front.”

Hamilton finished the race in sixth place in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton Honored As Co-Chair 2025 Met Gala

Besides Hamilton's F1 accolades he can also add budding fashion icon onto his resume as he alongside NBA legend LeBron James, rapper A$AP Rocky, Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, and Grammy-winning producer Pharrell Williams were chosen by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as this year's co-chairs. The Met Gala was held back in May and honored the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, where stars got to reveal their take on Black dandyism. The theme references Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, according to Vogue.

Hamilton wore an ivory suit that he designed with Grace Wales Bonner. He accessorized with a matching beret designed by Stephen Jones Millinery and white bow tie.

When asked how he felt how the evening turned out he said he was excited about the success of this year's highly-anticipated event.

“I really was,” Hamilton said per Formula 1. “I always try to be really intentional, especially at that event. The theme was very close to my heart, it was something that I spoke to Anna [about] three years ago, so I was one of the first to be a part of starting talking to her about it.”

“And then finding someone that I really felt could incapsulate what the theme was, our culture, and then I love details.”

Hamilton was thrilled about how the Met Gala this year wasn't just a “fashion moment” but a place where Black culture could thrive and be celebrated.

“Bringing in those little elements that really pay homage to my ancestral background, and it's really quite cool to then see people going and focusing on those pieces and then finding out a little bit more about them.

“I think that's really what those moments are really about. We can all continue to be able to learn from things like that, it's not just a fashion moment.”

He concluded: “And that was a really special moment, for black people that night was massive, it was huge. I know my grandma and my grandad would have been incredibly proud, and my ancestors.”