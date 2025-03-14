LiAngelo Ball's relationship with Nikki Mudarris has been making headlines ever since she accused him of cheating on her and getting his new girlfriend pregnant. While the pregnancy rumors have not been confirmed by Gelo or Rashida Nicole — the rapper's new girlfriend — now the tables have turned and the reality star is being accused of cheating.

An alleged DM between LiAngelo Ball and Maz VS — a sports better ho was seen courtside with Mudarris this week — Gelo accuses the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star of stepping outside of their relationship.

“Hey… keep your head up too cuz in the long run it's all good tht n**** def ain winnin n you… he'll find out in due time,” Gelo allegedly wrote to Maz. “N no… she out there wildin I had a gut feeling she was f***** maybe while pregnant.”

While Maz didn't respond to the DM, he laughed off Gelo's message writing, “N**** EMOTIONAL… I CANT DO NOTHING BUT WIN,” he wrote.

Nikki Mudarris Accuses LiAngelo Ball Of Not Seeing His Kids For 6 Weeks

Mudarris and Gelo share two children together — a son, LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in 2023, and a daughter, LaNiyah Nicole, who was last December. Since their split a couple of weeks ago, Mudarris claims he has not taken any initiative to speak to their children.

“We pushing 6 weeks, your kids ain't hear from you yet!” Mudarris said in her Instagram Story earlier this week. “Diabolical. Exit the chat.”

She continued to taunt Gelo with a photo of her and a girlfriend holding up a stack of ones at the strip club via a photo shared by TMZ. “This ain't little rap money, this that real money” Mudarris who is also a realtor said on his Instagram Story. “No puppy. This the big dawg!”

“MF really tweakin' real life. No cap,” she added referencing his song “Tweaker.”

“I watched the kids more than her, and I’m a grown man with my own s***,” he wrote in part on social media earlier this week. “I don’t have to call her to talk to my babies, who can only say ‘dada.’ They’ll be at the mansion soon—I’ll see them the right way, don’t trip haha. And the way she talks and acts? I’d leave again and again.”

“Raise them kids and be a father,” Mudarris wrote back. “Just cuz you hate me don’t mean u gotta be absent in their life. Weirdo.”

This is not the first time that Gelo has defended himself against Mudarris. Last month, he commented on a post on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram page.

“I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead that sht rn…I love all my babies n that’s mando [black heart emoticon] yaw don’t know nothing fr,” Ball wrote.

Fans found out that the couple split after Mudarris posted on Instagram calling out Gelo for being unfaithful.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she wrote in the since-deleted post “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words,” she concluded. “Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”