Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball have taken their personal lives to the internet again over their two children. The former couple share a son, LaVelo Bell, who was born in July 2023, and a daughter, LiNiya Ball, who they welcomed in December 2024.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum claims that the “Tweaker” artist has not seen their kids in over a month.

“We pushing 6 weeks, your kids ain't hear from you yet!” Mudarris said in her Instagram story. “Diabolical. Exit the chat.”

She continued to taunt Gelo with a photo of her and a girlfriend holding up a stack of ones at the strip club. “This ain't little rap money, this that real money” Mudarris who is also a realtor said on his Instagram Story. “No puppy. This the big dawg!”

“MF really tweakin' real life. No cap,” she added referencing his breakout single.

Gelo clapped back at the claims per TMZ writing, “Quit tht soft sympathy s***.”

He said that the claims Mudarris has said online are false and that his children “will be at the mansion soon.”

“I watched the kids more than her n ima grown man wit my own shi, I don't have to call her to conversate wit my babies who can only say dada,” he said.

Mudarris took no time to clap back at Gelo writing, “Raise them kids and be a father. Just cuz you hate me don’t mean u gotta be absent in their life. Weirdo.”

Nikki Mudarris Claims LiAngelo Ball Got New Girlfriend Pregnant

This is not the first time that Mudarris and Gelo have gone back and forth on the internet. It started back in January when Mudarris posted a since-deleted note on Instagram claiming that the rising rapper left her and their two kids to start a life with his new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she began. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

Mudarris said that she was shocked by Gelo's decision to leave his family and that not long ago they were very happy.

“We were just happy and planning family photos – I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing,” she added. “The ultimate portrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even two months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard.

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

Gelo has denied her claims and wrote in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked: “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead that sht rn…I love all my babies n that’s mando [black heart emoticon] yaw don’t know nothing fr,” Ball wrote.