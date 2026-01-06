As Lionel Messi prepares to return to training with Inter Miami, the focus has already shifted toward a massive 2026 for both club and country. After finally lifting MLS Cup in 2025, Miami enters the new year with continental ambitions, while Messi also has his eyes on another World Cup run with Argentina national team.

Before the grind resumes, Messi offered a rare, unfiltered look at his life away from the pitch during a recent appearance on LuzuTV, AS reports. His comments revealed a version of the global icon that feels far removed from sold out stadiums and constant attention.

Miami, according to Messi, provides something he struggled to find elsewhere. The pace feels calmer. Football does not dominate every conversation. Daily life revolves around routine, school schedules, training sessions, and quiet evenings at home. By the time the family settles in for the night, the day already feels complete. Weekends rarely allow for much freedom either, since matches remain the priority.

Messi opens up about routine, solitude, and structure

Article Continues Below

Messi also leaned into a more personal side, describing himself as “a bit weird” compared to most people. He admitted he values being alone, especially when the energy at home ramps up with three kids running around. Those moments of solitude do not involve anything flashy. Sometimes he lies down, watches television, or puts on a match, simply enjoying silence.

He also acknowledged how deeply structure shapes his mindset. Small disruptions can throw off his mood. A plan changes. Something moves from where he left it. That alone can frustrate him. When that happens, he internalizes it rather than talking it out, choosing to process things quietly.

Looking ahead, Messi explained that surrounding himself with capable people has become increasingly important. Football has defined his entire life, but he recognizes the need to think beyond it. Learning, observing, and preparing for what comes after the game now carry real weight.

In Miami, that balance feels possible. Calm routines, trusted people, and space to breathe have given Messi something rare, normalcy on his own terms.