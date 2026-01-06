Tyson Fury insists his latest return to boxing has nothing to do with padding his bank account, per TMZ. The heavyweight star made that point clear on Tuesday, using Instagram to explain why he is once again preparing for life inside the ring.

According to Tyson Fury, the motivation feels simple. He says the sport itself keeps pulling him back. Fury stressed that money does not drive the decision, even though he acknowledged he still expects fair terms when negotiating fights. In his view, the passion never faded, and that connection matters more than anything else at this stage of his career.

Fury added that he could have stepped away long ago and still lived comfortably. Instead, he continues to chase the feeling that only boxing provides. That message landed quickly with fans, many of whom remain skeptical whenever elite fighters announce another comeback.

A familiar fight conversation returns

Any Fury comeback instantly reopens the door to long-running matchups, especially a potential clash with Anthony Joshua. The all-British showdown has hovered over the division for years, and Fury’s return has once again reignited the discussion.

Article Continues Below

Former world champion Amir Khan recently explained why the bout still carries enormous appeal, Complex reports. He described it as the kind of fight fans crave, even without titles attached. Khan emphasized how contrasting styles drive interest, framing it as a classic boxer-versus-puncher scenario that feels evenly balanced.

Khan also pointed out that appearances can mislead. While Joshua’s physique often draws attention, Fury’s awkward movement and unpredictable rhythm have frustrated elite opponents before. That unpredictability, Khan said, makes Fury dangerous regardless of how he looks on paper.

Comparisons to Floyd Mayweather have also surfaced, with fans noting how financial security does not always end a fighter’s competitive itch. Fury’s comments suggest a similar mindset, one rooted more in identity than income.

Whether the Joshua fight finally materializes remains unclear. What Fury has made certain is this, he wants to fight because boxing still feels like home.