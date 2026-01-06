Perhaps following in the footsteps of fellow YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul, professional wrestling content creator BDE (Brandon Collymore), has signed a contract with TNA after appearing at Bound for Glory in 2025.

TNA confirmed the signing of BDE on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, on their website. The news was first reported by The Sportster. “It's honestly a dream come true,” BDE told The Sportster. “For real. It's, it's kind of cool that this is happening on the week of my one year wrestling anniversary.”

Originally, BDE set out to be an actor. Eventually, his goals shifted towards making content on YouTube. His channel has more than 1.46 million subscribers.

“My dream job as a kid was to be an actor,” he revealed to TNA. “Then when I saw people make money from playing video games on YouTube, my dream changed,” BDE said. “When I started my YouTube channel, I wanted to play everything I thought was interesting. But as I learned more about the platform, I learned it’s better to niche down. So eventually I shortened it to ‘BDE' because I was only talking about wrestling.”

The celebrations won't last long, as BDE and TNA will be heading to Dallas, Texas, for shows on Jan. 15 and 17. Expect the new signing to play a big role in the shows.

Who is YouTuber/TNA star BDE?

BDE is a content creator who was born in New Jersey and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He has been making content for over a decade, garnering millions of views.

While he has only been wrestling for about a year, BDE began training in 2019. However, upon the pandemic starting, he took a break before resuming his training in 2024. He is a longtime professional wrestling fan, as most of his content is about wrestling.

He is not the first content creator to make it big in professional wrestling. Perhaps he will cross paths with the other most notable content creator-turned-wrestler, Paul. WWE and TNA have an ongoing collaborative partnership.

Throughout his young career, Paul is a former United States Champion, holding the title for 273 days. Now, he is part of WWE's Vision faction alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman.