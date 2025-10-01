Mase is sharing his picks for the next Super Bowl, and he wants Drake and Nicki Minaj on the stage.

On Tuesday (Sept. 30) episode of the It Is What It Is podcast that he co-hosts with Cam'ron, Mase shared his thoughts on Bad Bunny being the Super Bowl performer and that he would love to see the Young Money alums on the Super Bowl halftime stage next.

“I think it's pretty cool that he's doing it,” Mase said of Bad Bunny. “I could think of two people that I would have liked to see do [the] Super Bowl as well. Probably Nicki Minaj — I think she's way overdue to be a halftime performer, as well as Drake should be one.”

“I think that would have been perfect, after already just having Kendrick [Lamar], to let him come back and see if [Drake] could top that,” Murda Mase added, referencing Kendrick's performance during the 2025 Super Bowl.

Cam'ron agreed that Drake would be a good choice, but was hesitant about Nicki being selected, given how vocal she was when Lil Wayne was not chosen for the Super Bowl this year. However, Mase believes that Jay could be understanding and still choose her.

“I think that's where we evolve, though, because as a good businessman, sometimes you got to do what's right for the brand, even though it's not what you personally feel,” Mase explained. “If you're still ruling things through your emotions, you're really not as strong as you say you are. It's time for Nicki Minaj to be a halftime performer.”

Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026

Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl performer on Sunday, Sept. 28. He'll be making history as the first solo Latino male artist to perform at the Super halftime show. The “I Like It” rapper previously was a special guest during the 2020 Super Bowl when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined and he was brought out as a special guest alongside J Balvin, and Lopez's daughter, Emme Muñiz.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said in a statement.

Jay-Z emphasized the Bad Bunny's statement sharing that his contributions to Puerto Rico have been astronomical.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” he said. “We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage.”

The 2026 Super Bowl LX will take place in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8.