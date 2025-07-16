Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are taking their love to the Big Apple.

The couple was spotted having dinner at the notorious Italian restaurant, Carbone, on Monday (July 14) as they were photographed walking hand-in-hand. The Dallas Mavericks star wore a white polo shirt and blue track pants. As for Megan, she opted for a bodycon multi-colored dress.

The rapper and NBA star made headlines last week when the “Savage” rapper posted photos of herself lounging at a pool with a figure in the background that seemingly resembled Thompson.

Thompson later confirmed their romance on Instagram with a photo of him holding her hand while they shared a kiss.

Following his post, Megan posted a TikTok of her opening a box of Labubus while sitting on Thompson's lap. However, she deleted the post shortly after it went viral.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's Prior Relationships

Prior to the Hot Girl Summer coach dating Thompson, she was previously linked to fellow rapper Moneybagg Yo in 2019. The following year, she had a rumored relationship with Tory Lanez who was sentenced to 10 years of prison for shooting the “Mamushi” rapper. Megan then dated Pardison Fontaine from 2020 to 2023. She alluded to her breakup with Pardi on her song “Cobra” where she claimed he cheated on her. In 2023, rumors swirled about a potential romance with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku but it was never confirmed by either party.

As for Thompson, his first public relationship was with social media influencer Hannah Stocking whom he dated from 2014-2015. They split after Thompson allegedly cheated on her. In 2015, he was linked to both Tiffany Suarez and Carleen Henry (at separate times). His romance with Henry was never confirmed and his relationship with Suarez was brief. In 2018, he began dating Laura Harrier and they lasted for two years. In 2021, he began dating Coco Jones and they dated until 2023. She is now engaged to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

It's unclear how long Megan and Thompson have been dating but they seem to be enjoying one another's company.

