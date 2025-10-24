Things are heating up. As the WNBA and its players’ union push toward a new collective bargaining agreement, political voices are beginning to join the conversation. Among them is New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who joined more than 70 elected officials nationwide in signing a letter calling on the league and NBA leadership to settle a “fair and timely” deal before the current CBA expires on October 31, per TheNYTimes.

The letter, directed to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, urges both sides to negotiate in good faith and to recognize the players’ demands for equity. It includes signatures from officials representing cities with WNBA teams, from council members to mayors, all aligning behind the Women’s National Basketball Players Association’s ongoing fight for fair pay and better conditions.

More than 70 elected officials from around the U.S., including New York City Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, sent a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Friday, urging the league “to bargain in good faith to reach a fair… pic.twitter.com/6kVonXriGZ — Krys🫶🏼 (@GaterGoggles) October 24, 2025

New York City council member Tiffany Cabán, a longtime Liberty supporter who helped organize the initiative, said the effort reflects larger systemic issues that working women face daily. “It’s about more than basketball,” she explained. “It’s about valuing women’s labor, from pay equity to childcare and the benefits that allow them to thrive at home and at work.”

Mamdani’s endorsement of the letter continues his growing presence in sports-related advocacy. He recently criticized FIFA’s pricing strategy for the 2026 Men’s World Cup and launched a campaign called “Game Over Greed,” calling for discounted tickets for local fans and greater transparency in event pricing.

Pressure builds as WNBA, union clash over pay structure

Talks between the league and the WNBPA have become increasingly tense in recent weeks. The WNBA insists its latest offer includes major salary increases and an “uncapped revenue-sharing” plan that would see compensation rise with league earnings. The union disputes that characterization, arguing that the proposal doesn’t truly tie player income to the league’s financial success.

In statements exchanged through ESPN, both sides accused the other of misrepresenting key facts. The WNBA described the union’s claims as “incorrect and surprising,” while union officials said the league was “running out the clock” and attempting to repackage a system that continues to undervalue players.

According to The Athletic, the league’s structure would still rely on exceeding certain revenue benchmarks before triggering additional payouts. The WNBPA, by contrast, wants a percentage-based model that ensures automatic salary growth alongside the league’s expansion.

Friday’s letter from Mamdani and his peers adds political weight to the conversation, framing the CBA fight as part of a broader demand for economic fairness. With less than two weeks remaining before the deadline, their message underscores the belief that how the WNBA treats its players sets the tone for women’s sports everywhere.