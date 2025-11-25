Jeff Teague is confident who would be the winner if there was a Verzuz against Jay-Z and members of Young Money.

Verzuz was a popular platform during the pandemic when artists would go against one another on Instagram Live. During Teague's Club 520 podcast, he asked co-hosts, DJ Wells and B Hen about a viral take on the internet on who would win a Verzuz between Jay, and Young Money.

“I asked y’all in the [group] chat… ‘Does anybody want to battle?’ Like, ‘Does anybody believe Lil Wayne can win?’” said Teague. “It was quiet in the chat.”

Teague, who used to play for the Atlanta Hawks (2009–2016, 2020), Indiana Pacers (2016–2017), Minnesota Timberwolves (2017–2020), Boston Celtics (2020–2021), and Milwaukee Bucks (2021) shared that he is betting on Jay-Z to come out with the win.

“I’m taking Hov against the field,” Teague said. “I will take Hov against Cash Money, including Drake, Nicki, all them. … He could beat that whole label.”

In addition to sharing his view on Jay winning the battle, he also thinks that Kanye could beat Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj by himself.

“Kanye could beat the whole Cash Money by itself, and Jay could beat [them],” Teague said.

Teague also added Rihanna into the conversation to be on Jay's team since he was an instrumental part in the “Diamonds” singer getting her first record deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2005, when he was the label's president and CEO. The NBA champion also shared it was no shade towards the “Anaconda” singer who he says he's a fan of her music as well.