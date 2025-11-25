Cardi B's ex-husband, Offset, is being accused of trying to assault Stefon Diggs by setting him up via a model, which a source has denied the allegations.

The “WAP” rapper has moved on and is currently dating the New England Patriots wide receiver. However, Cardi's ex is being accused of trying to set him up in an alleged attempt in trying to assault him by asking an Instagram model about his location.

However, per TMZ, Instagram model Jordyn Gorr shared screenshots of an alleged conversation between her and the Migos member about him wanting to assault the NFL star. In the alleged conversation, Gorr accuses Offset of “violating” her prior to seemingly being okay with the plan to have Diggs assaulted. In the screenshots, Offset allegedly urges Gorr to send Diggs a message via her Finsta — a fake Instagram account that is used as an alternate account — to get the whereabouts of the NFL star.

In the alleged text exchange, Offset calls “Opp a** n***a” and demanded she “Give drop or don’t come back around.”

However, a source close to the rapper tells TMZ Hip Hop that “this girl has an ongoing beef with Set and is now looking to blow this up into something it's not. Their feud has no connection to Diggs.”

This alleged incident follows a Offset seemingly trying to make a joke following the birth of Cardi B's baby boy with Diggs earlier this month. Offset allegedly wrote, “My kid lol” in a since-deleted Instagram Story shortly after their announcement per Complex. Offset was allegedly referencing that he and Cardi's divorce is not finalized which she filed for last year. The alleged Instagram Story sparked outrage from Cardi who has three children with Offset: Kulture, Wave, and Blossom.

Article Continues Below

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not,” Cardi said calling out her ex. “It’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger.”

“Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload,” she added. “LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

A rep for Offset made a statement to E! News following the viral Instagram Story.

“Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated,” the rep told E! News on Nov. 17. “Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.”

Offset has since deactivated his Instagram account.