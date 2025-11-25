Jason Kelce is opening up about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star shared on the latest episode of New Heights that he co-hosts with Travis. On the Nov. 24 episode with special guests Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, Jason shared what is the “coolest” part about Travis' romance with Swift.

“You just mentioned Taylor and how much she's gotten girls into the sport and dads and daughters together, which that's one of the coolest things I get when people talk about Taylor and Travis and hearing from dads or hearing from daughters about that,” Jason said. “It's an awesome thing.”

Thompson agreed, adding that Swift has helped usher in a new generation of women and young girls who are into football due to her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

“Those little girls that maybe didn't have an interest in football and then sit down because it's her,” Thompson said of Swift. “Like, the commercials and the different little videos that you see that now all of a sudden the dads have a bond with their daughter over her, like, is so special.”

Andrews and Thompson are close friends to Swift and urged the singer to date Travis.

“Taylor I don’t know what you are doing in your life right now besides rocking the world. Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Andrews said on an Aug. 2023 episode of their Calm Down podcast. “Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America,” she added.

“There’s no one that would give you a better time than this guy,” Thompson said about Travis.

The two have been dating since 2023, and Travis proposed back in August. The couple broke Instagram with their announcement.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read alongside photos of their garden proposal.

The couple is rumored to get married sometime next year.