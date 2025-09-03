Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson are suiting up for a new kind of game day, per Pepsico. The duo has teamed up with Pepsi for the brand’s “Tailgate Crashers” campaign, trading helmets and jerseys for blue jumpsuits and a mission to make sure every fan at the lot has an ice-cold Pepsi in hand.

The new ad, soundtracked to the high-energy anthem Jump Around by House of Pain, leans into pure chaos. Allen and Jefferson kick things off with a comedic split, Allen eager to jump into the gig while Jefferson pauses at the scheduling conflict. Soon enough, both players dive headfirst into tailgate mischief, handing out cans, weaving through fans, and even engaging in a few antics that toe the line of danger. All of it plays into Pepsi’s pitch: when you’re grilling, cheering, and hyping yourself up for kickoff, your food deserves Pepsi.

Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson team up in a new @pepsi commercial. 👀 (Posted by Josh Allen on IG)#BillsMafia | #JoshAllen pic.twitter.com/Kj6Sa5dCv6 — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) September 3, 2025

A full season of flavor

The “Tailgating Deserves Pepsi” campaign is the latest extension of the company’s larger Food Deserves Pepsi platform, which has leaned on over-the-top stunts to grab attention. In recent months, Pepsi has had its team chase down pizza delivery drivers, serve undercover cups in fast-food spots that don’t carry the brand, and even crash family barbecues. Now, the focus is squarely on one of America’s favorite rituals, the tailgate.

The 30-second hero spot from BBDO is only the start. Pepsi plans to roll out additional commercials and digital activations throughout the NFL season, bringing in more players and even culinary stars to highlight the connection between bold flavor and game day eats. As Allen takes a sip alongside his sandwich and Jefferson joins in, the campaign hammers home the message: tailgates aren’t complete until Pepsi shows up.

“Tailgating sets the stage for gameday, and Pepsi has never been content with sitting on the sidelines,” said Gustavo Reyna, VP of Marketing at Pepsi. “With Tailgate Crashers, we’re unapologetically crashing the party to bring the bold, refreshing flavor every tailgate deserves.”

Fans can expect to see the campaign pop up on national broadcasts, digital platforms, and across social media starting this week. With Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson leading the charge, Pepsi is looking to dominate more than just the lot this season, aiming for a cultural takeover every Sunday.