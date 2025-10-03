Nicki Minaj made headlines Thursday night after offering a public apology to Cardi B’s daughter Kulture, but the attempt only fueled more fire in a feud that refuses to cool down, Yahoo reports.

The 42-year-old superstar posted a message on X directed at the seven-year-old, saying she regretted insulting the child during a round of back-and-forth shots with Cardi earlier in the week. Minaj’s apology included an admission that her words went too far, while still attempting to justify her behavior as part of a “bigger purpose.” She told Kulture, “You’re a cute child,” while also framing her earlier comments about the girl’s appearance as a misstep she hoped could be forgiven in time.

Nicki Minaj wrote a letter to Cardi B's daughter Kulture. "Dear Kulture… you're a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features."

But the apology rang hollow for many, especially Cardi B. The Bronx rapper wasted little time firing back, making it clear she would not tolerate her children being mentioned in any feud. In a fiery post, Cardi demanded that Minaj keep her kids out of the conversation once and for all, saying she would “always take you where you don’t wanna go about mine.”

Cardi fires back with her own “letter”

Cardi then took things a step further, posting a mock “letter” addressed to Minaj’s five-year-old son, Papa Bear. The note, dripping with venom, mocked Minaj’s parenting while leveling serious accusations against the men in her family. Cardi wrote that she hoped one day he would learn to rise above what she described as disturbing family legacies.

Cardi B responded to Nicki Minaj and wrote a letter to her son Papa Bear. "Dear papa perc… One day you going to grow up and I hope you understand when a girl says NO it means NO and you can overcome the pedophilia blood you inherited from your grandfather, father and uncle"

She doubled down on her stance, calling Minaj’s message a “backhanded” apology and reaffirming that the back-and-forth about kids was “draining my energy.” Still, she made it clear she would defend her children against any future shots, no matter the cost.

The exchange is only the latest flashpoint in a rivalry that has stretched for nearly a decade. From the shoe-throwing incident at New York Fashion Week in 2018 to countless jabs across social media and songs, Minaj and Cardi have turned their differences into one of the most infamous feuds in hip-hop. Fans continue to clash online, defending their favorite star and keeping the conflict alive long after most would have let it fade.

This latest episode proves that, when children get pulled into the mix, the tension between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B reaches an entirely new level. Neither star appears ready to retreat, and the saga of their bitter rivalry looks far from finished.