Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas has added a new tool to his recovery arsenal by becoming an ambassador for Pulsetto, a health tech company specializing in wearables designed to help manage stress and restore balance. Officially announced on August 26, the partnership highlights how technology continues to influence the way athletes prepare, recover, and extend their careers.

Valanciunas has been using the Pulsetto FIT device for several months to improve his sleep and overall energy throughout the grueling NBA season. “Basketball has been my life for as long as I can remember. It gives me energy, but it also takes a toll, the travel, the pressure, the constant push on body and mind. Sleep is the foundation of recovery, yet there are nights when switching off isn’t easy. Pulsetto FIT helps me settle, sleep through the night, and wake up ready. When I’m rested, I can focus and play the way I know I can,” Valanciunas explained.

How Pulsetto Works and Why Athletes Are Buying In

The Pulsetto FIT is a lightweight wearable that stimulates the vagus nerve, often described as the body’s natural reset button. By targeting the nervous system, it promotes deep rest, reduces stress, and aids recovery between games, workouts, and long flights. Clinical trials show significant improvements in stress and anxiety levels, as well as fewer sleep disturbances when participants use the device consistently for just a few weeks.

“Without deep rest, there is no full recovery,” said Povilas Sabaliauskas, Pulsetto co-founder and stress management expert. He noted that when the nervous system remains on high alert after games or travel, the body struggles to reset properly. Coaches and medical staff have started treating nervous system recovery as a strategic advantage, drawing more interest from top athletes.

Valanciunas is not alone. Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings and Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls also partnered with Pulsetto earlier this year. Their endorsements come as the company experiences rapid growth, with monthly app usage surpassing one million sessions and revenue tripling compared to last year. Pulsetto recently expanded into physical retail, landing in Times Square’s TM:RW flagship store, Smartech Selfridges in London, and Boots UK.

The move also reflects a larger trend in sports, where technology continues to play a transformative role. Just as Usain Bolt has mused about how today’s advanced spikes might have pushed his world record even lower, recovery tools like Pulsetto signal that athletes are finding ways to gain an edge beyond training and nutrition. For Valanciunas and others, better sleep may very well translate into sharper play and longer careers.