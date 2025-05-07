Russell Westbrook has spent his NBA career mastering high-pressure moments, but now he’s helping others navigate one of life’s hardest. The Denver Nuggets guard is stepping into the tech space as a co-founder of Eazewell, an AI-powered funeral planning platform designed to ease the burden of loss, per Afrotech. The inspiration came from tragedy. When Westbrook lost his best friend Khelcey Barrs III at just 16 years old, the emotional weight never left him. Years later, that memory still drives him — not just on the court, but now in business.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of something that will truly make a difference in people’s lives,” Westbrook said. He’s joined by fellow co-founders Kemba Walker and Donnell Beverly Jr., the latter of whom lost both his parents in recent years. Together, they’ve built a platform that tackles the logistics of death — from filing paperwork and canceling accounts to organizing memorials — using autonomous AI agents that work around the clock.

Tech, grief, and legacy collide in Eazewell’s mission

Eazewell isn’t your typical startup. Based in Los Angeles with a team of 11, the platform has already helped more than 1,000 families through its beta launch. It blends technology and compassion, offering personalized funeral home recommendations, automated document handling, and even financial assistance like payment plans and small loans.

For Beverly, who also wore Barrs’ initials on his jersey years before Westbrook did the same in the NBA, this is about turning shared grief into something actionable. “When I lost my parents, I didn’t want to spend hours making phone calls or chasing down signatures,” he said. “Eazewell is our way of reaching anyone facing loss — so they don’t have to go through that alone.”

Russell Westbrook, still locked into the Nuggets’ playoff run, sees this venture as another way to lead. “You don’t get to choose the moment,” he said, “but you do get to choose how you respond.”