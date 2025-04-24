In the wake of a terrifying car accident involving five-star USC basketball commit Alijah Arenas, Tesla’s Cybertruck brand stirred controversy with a now-deleted post on social media, per TheSpun. Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, was driving a Tesla Cybertruck early Thursday morning in Southern California when the vehicle reportedly slammed into a tree after veering off-road and hitting a hydrant.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene to find the vehicle ablaze and mangled. Arenas and his passengers were trapped inside but miraculously made it out. The young star was hospitalized and later placed in a coma, though initial reports suggest he avoided major bone fractures.

As concerned fans and media tried to piece together what happened to Arenas, a video of the incident began circulating on X. One user, Corbin Williams, shared a clip with commentary on the vehicle's damage and safety response. While his post stayed focused on the incident's physical aftermath, what came next blindsided everyone: a tone-deaf reply from Cybertruck’s official account.

The brand chimed in under Williams’ tweet with the message: “But I have ‘no crumple zone’… Hope everyone's OK.” What many saw as a sarcastic quip came across as tasteless and poorly timed, considering the gravity of the situation Arenas is in. The backlash was swift, with users calling out the account for its insensitivity. The tweet has since been deleted, but not before screenshots spread across the platform.

This crash involved a @cybertruck and this is how Tesla is handling the situation online: by joking about it and boasting about the vehicle's design, followed by "hope everyone's ok" the state of things is bleak, man https://t.co/Hx8M8iF34r pic.twitter.com/wFArB4c4Jm — Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) April 24, 2025

A Moment to Reflect—And Rethink

Social media missteps are common, but the stakes rise when a young athlete’s life hangs in the balance. Cybertruck’s attempt at edgy humor was met with justified outrage, raising questions about brand responsibility and the judgment of whoever controls these accounts. Moments like these are reminders that digital platforms aren’t playgrounds for irreverence when real people are suffering.

Meanwhile, the basketball world waits anxiously for updates on Alijah Arenas’ condition. Known for his explosive talent on the court, his future remains uncertain, but hope and support pour in from across the sports community. As he battles to recover, one thing is clear: now is not the time for brands to chase clout—it’s a time for compassion.