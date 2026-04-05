Laila Edwards has met several celebrities since the USA Women's Hockey Team won gold at the Olympics, but there is still one on her wishlist.

Edwards was a part of the winning USA Women's Hockey Team that brought home gold after defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime. She told TMZ Sports that she has since “met some really cool people like Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg. It's the coolest thing ever,” Edwards said when the outlet caught up with her in New York City.

“But, I really want to meet Billie Eilish. That's my number one,” she said. “So, if anyone has any hookups with Billie Eilish?”

Edwards has had a great run following her gold medal win at the 2026 Winter Olympics with heading to her home state of Ohio to cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers, throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Cleveland Guardians' home opener against the Cubs, skating with fellow Olympian Isabeau Levito, and partnering with brands such as Bounty.

“I feel so grateful and just like blessed,” Edwards said of the endorsements and star-studded opportunities she has been a part of since the Olympics.

“I've had some really cool opportunities that I'm excited about, and also to be able to share them with a lot of my family and friends.”

Edwards made history as the first Black woman to win a gold medal in hockey with Team USA. She told Good Morning America that she can be someone that young girls look up to.

“That is the greatest reward by far. I think, ever since making history, it's what I do it for,” she said. “Those are the comments, that inspiration, it's everything, and I think representation matters, so to be that representation means the world.”

Following her monumental run, she still has a lot to look forward to like graduating college. She is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. As for her professional career, she is just getting started as she will be entering the 2026 Professional Women's Hockey League Draft in June.