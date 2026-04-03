While things are going smoothly for Myles Borne and WWE's Stephanie Vaquer, who are dating, their relationship got off to a rocky start, as the NXT standout recalled.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Borne revealed that he initially had to work up the courage to talk to Vaquer. However, it was Vaquer who “eventually she gave me no choice,” asking him out.

“She messaged me and said, ‘Hey, let’s hang out. Let’s go have dinner.’ And, you know, we did,” Borne recalled. “She's genuinely an amazing person, and I'm lucky.”

The rest is history after Vaquer took matters into her own hands. They are still going steady, and it's great to hear Borne gushing over his girlfriend.

Who is WWE Women's World Champion Stephenie Vaquer's boyfriend, NXT star Myles Borne?

Borne is a WWE Superstar on NXT. He is the reigning North American Champion after defeating Ethan Page to win the title on Feb. 24, 2026.

He initially joined NXT in 2022. Borne has also worked in TNA. WWE and TNA have a working relationship, and Borne helped Charlie Dempsey defeat Zachary Wentz in 2024.

Meanwhile, Vaquer is one of the top Superstars on Monday Night RAW. She is gearing up for her match against Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42.

Vaquer is in the midst of her first Women's World Championship reign. She defeated Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza in September 2025 to win the title, which was vacant at the time.

During her reign, Vaquer defeated then-Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel to become the yearly Women's Crown Jewel Champion. While she was in NXT, Vaquer won the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship.

Before her Women's World Championship reign, Vaquer won the Evolution Women's Battle Royal in 2025. She won by last eliminating Lash Legend, another ascending star.