It appears that WWE Superstar Trick Williams was hyped up after meeting acclaimed actor Jamie Foxx, and the two are “ready” for tag team gold.

Williams shared a video of his experience with Foxx, who was holding a Women's Tag Team Championship belt in the video. Foxx excitedly said, “Can you hear what I'm doing right now? We're ready to get in the ring. I'm on your head!”

The former NXT Champion praised Foxx, calling him the “GOAT.” He also called on WWE to “get him to WrestleMania” in Las Vegas.

The reason Foxx was holding one of the Women's Tag Team Championship belts was that Williams' fiancée, Lash Legend, is one-half of the reigning champs with Nia Jax. Their tag team is called the Irresistible Forces.

Either way, it fit Foxx, who joked he was gonna “wrap this belt around my bicep.” Williams is going to face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42 for the United States Championship. Perhaps next time Williams meets Foxx, he will have a belt of his own to share with him.

Will WWE's Trick Williams and Jamie Foxx team up?

Williams and Foxx could team up someday, but it won't likely be anytime soon. As noted, Williams is heading into WrestleMania 42 as the No.1 contender for the United States Championship. If he wins, it will mark his first main roster singles gold.

In his young career, Williams is already a two-time NXT Champion. He has also won the TNA World Championship and NXT North American Championship once.

Meanwhile, Foxx is booked and busy with Hollywood projects. His last movie, Tin Soldiers, was released on Sept. 12, 2025, by Amazon MGM Studios.

Foxx had his breakthrough on In Living Color. From there, he landed his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, which ran for five seasons and 100 episodes from Aug. 28, 1996, to Jan. 14, 2001.

Some of his most notable movies include Ray, Ali, Miami Vice, Django Unchained, and Soul. He has also starred in superhero movies like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.