Jack Hughes continues to ride the momentum of a career-defining winter, and his latest stop brought him to one of baseball’s biggest stages. The New Jersey Devils star stepped onto the field at Yankee Stadium for Opening Day, where he took part in batting practice and prepared to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Hughes, fresh off delivering a gold medal for Team USA with an overtime winner at the 2026 Winter Games, drew plenty of attention before even picking up a baseball, TMZ reports. Cameras followed him closely, with fans quickly noticing his updated smile after undergoing dental work tied to an injury sustained during that Olympic run.

The moment carried meaning beyond the spotlight. Hughes called himself a lifelong Yankees fan and admitted this opportunity sat high on his personal wish list.

“When everything went down at the Olympics, this one thing I was wishing and hoping for,” Hughes said. “Opening Day at the Stadium is almost too much. It’s a lot of pressure.”

Jack Hughes & Aerin Frankel ⚾🏒 pic.twitter.com/gfHE3uOXc2 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 3, 2026

From Olympic gold to Yankee Stadium

Hughes shared the stage with Team USA women’s goalie Aerin Frankel, another New York-area native with deep ties to the franchise. Both athletes spent time on the field meeting players, including Aaron Judge, while soaking in the atmosphere.

The experience also sparked memories. Frankel recalled a childhood moment when Derek Jeter tossed her a ball during batting practice. Hughes shared a similar story involving his father, Jim, who casually snagged a foul ball while Hughes went to grab pretzels.

Both players still keep those souvenirs, a reminder of how far they have come. Now, Hughes stands at the center of a new memory, one shaped by Olympic glory and a full-circle moment in the Bronx.