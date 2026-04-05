Gracie Hunt is engaged!

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs executive officer Clark Hunt announced her engagement to Derek Green on social media Saturday, April 4th.

“It was always you,” Gracie captioned the photo of Green proposing, adding the ring, red heart, and infinity emoji before quoting the scripture Romans 8:28. “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

The photos from the proposal showed Green kneeling under an arch covered in white flowers and candles, with both him and Gracie matching in all-white outfits. Another photo showed a close-up of the emerald-cut ring with a emerald gem embedded in the diamond band.

“Awwww congrats,” sports broadcaster Erin Andrews commented.

“Gracie!! I’m so happy for you! Congrats!!” pop singer Tiffany Houghton reacted.

“DREAMS DO COME TRUE!! Congratulations you two!! We love you so much!!!” Gracie's mom Tavia Hunt wrote.

While Gracie has NFL connections through her father, her future husband also has a relationship with the Chiefs. Green is the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, who played for the Chiefs for six seasons, from 2001 to 2006.

Gracie announced her romance with Green last year with a touching post about their relationship.

“My heart is full. Grateful for some much-needed time to rest, reflect, and reset after a whirlwind few months post-football season,” she wrote in a carousel of photos. “So thankful for time with the people who keep me grounded, remind me I’m loved, and never fail to make me laugh. Swipe for a few favorite snapshots from life lately.”

Prior to her relationship with Green, she dated Cody Keith who was a former quarterback for East Carolina University. Neither of them addressed their former relationship publicly but scrubbed the traces of her romance from their social media profiles at the beginning of 2025 signaling their split.