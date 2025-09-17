Ronnie Fieg and Kith are rolling out their latest collaboration with Adidas Football, just in time for Fall 2025, HouseofHeat reports. For this second drop of the year, the New York-based label tapped Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala, two former Juventus teammates, to headline campaign visuals that bridge sport, fashion, and cultural clout.

The project, released under the Kith Football Club banner, builds on the momentum from their Spring 2025 collection, which featured Brazilian legend Kaká. This time around, Pogba and Dybala carry the torch, helping spotlight a lineup that feels just as much streetwear as it does performance gear.

A collection that pushes boundaries

Kith’s latest with Adidas goes beyond the typical pitch-inspired wardrobe. Jerseys lead the offering, standing out with flame patterns reminiscent of the 1998 World Cup, embroidered pinstripes, and bold jacquard blocks, all accented by the signature Three Stripe taping. Matching shorts and track-style jackets extend the energy, blurring the line between stadium and city streets.

The real curveball comes with denim, woven into the football narrative for the first time in this partnership. Jackets and pants land in both blue and black washes, spliced with Adi-break panels and sport-ready details. Elements like contrast fabrics, Three Stripe overlays, and leather patches reinforce the collection’s luxury-meets-utility vibe. Alongside denim, fans will spot new spins on staple pieces such as the Wyona zip-up and satin Gorman Jacket, crafted from nylon and jacquard blends.

On the footwear side, heritage gets a revival. The Supernova Indoor, a classic last seen in the 1998 World Cup, makes a return in suede, nubuck ponyhair, and denim variations. The Predator Sala, another cult favorite, arrives in glove leather with three decades of indoor football legacy behind it. The Koresco National, introduced earlier this year, rounds out the drop in new leather and suede makeups across Scarab, White, and Black tones.

While Pogba’s modeling duties for the campaign draw headlines, his presence also hints at something bigger. The 32-year-old midfielder joined AS Monaco this summer after two years without a professional appearance. Manager Adi Hutter confirmed that Pogba is still weeks away from being fully fit, but added he “hopes” to see him back in action following the October international break. Monaco will host SCO Angers on October 18, a potential stage for Pogba’s long-awaited return.

All items from the Kith x Adidas Football Fall 2025 collection will release on Friday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. EDT, available both online and in Kith stores.