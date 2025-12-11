Shaquille O'Neal is clearing up all rumors that have arisen from a viral photo featuring his friend's wife.

The four-time NBA champion made headlines for posing for a photo with a woman named Monique Martin. She is the owner of a Florida-based sports memorabilia and management company called Famous Ink.

In the photo, the Inside the NBA co-host had his arms wrapped around Martin as she captioned the photo, “My favorite guy is back in town and of course he stopped by to see his favorite people!! Class act always, which is why I love seeing that face pop in!!!”

In an account that reposted the photo, people made their own theories about the embrace, with one fan commenting, “Hugging your boys wife from the back is diabolical”

The account itself captioned the photo: “Shaq surprised another man’s wife with a visit, and her reaction was: My favorite guy is back in town!”

However, Shaq made a stop to all of the rumors writing: “Yes my boys wife,” he wrote. “I can tell yall site is broke and need money nice try this is the reason yall always gonna b a broke blog. Thanks for making me more money though #dummies”

Shaq has also had to deny dating rumors back in October when he was pictured with 21-year-old OnlyFans model Sophie Rain. A TikToker named Noah Glenn Carter for insinuating that the NBA legend had a romantic relationship with Rain.

He responded directly to Carter writing, per TMZ, “I don’t [date] that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother,” he said.

Shaq added to his response: “Stop tryna create rumors don't make me slap you dude. Your mom is hot tell her to hit me on my sky tell pager.”