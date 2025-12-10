Believe it or not, engineer Shay Shariatzadeh, the wife of WWE legend John Cena, has a pivotal role in his professional wrestling career.

She is a big supporter of Cena's wrestling career, as she has been seen at several shows during his ongoing farewell tour, which concludes on Dec. 13. However, she is not just there for moral support, as she allegedly writes jokes for his promos, including the La-Z-Boy joke about Randy Orton.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cena explained the role his wife plays in his WWE career. Shariatzadeh has been a constant during his farewell tour, and this is the thing he's “most grateful” for during the home stretch of his last run.

“She's backstage with me; not in backstage in catering, we share the same room, and I don't come out of my little room, we solve all the world's problems in there,” Cena explained. “She wrote the La-Z-Boy joke for Randy [Orton's] promo. She writes promos, she gives ideas.”

Having Shariatzadeh around helps Cena. She's not a superfan of professional wrestling, so she helps bring a new perspective to his work.

When did WWE legend John Cena get married to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

Cena and Shariatzadeh began dating sometime early in 2019. They would get married in October 2022, so they just celebrated their two-year anniversary.

They met while Cena was filming his 2019 movie, Playing with Fire. Cena was filming the movie in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where Shariatzadeh was working.

Previously, Cena was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau. They got married in July 2009, but they would only remain so for about three years. They got divorced in May 2012.

His next public relationship was with another WWE star, Nikki Bella. He proposed to her after they teamed up at WrestleMania 33, and she said yes. However, they called off their engagement the following year. They were set to be married in May 2018, but they broke up in April 2018.