No surprise here when it comes to who occupied the top spot in Travis Kelce's Spotify Wrapped: Taylor Swift.

Travis told fans on his and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast that when he asked his brother what his second top album was, behind a Doo Wop album.

“Tay Tay’s?” Travis asked, to which Jason replied, “You know it!”

“That was no. 1 for me,” Travis added, and Jason jokingly added, “Damn it! You beat me.”

Fans began joking in the comment section about Kelce brothers' answer.

“Jason not knowing how to find his Spotify Wrapped and then his age being 83 seems fitting,” one fan joked.

“I just love that we all now referred to her as Tay Tay,” another fan commented on Swift's nickname.

Even the official Spotify commented that they wanted to know specifics, “need the Spotify Wrapped deep dive so bad: Top Songs, Top Albums, Top Artists aaalll of it.”

It's a full circle moment for Swift to recognized again on the podcast for her music, since she made the announcement of her releasing The Life of a Showgirl on New Heights.

She revealed that the album “was something that I was working on while I was in Europe on ‘The Eras Tour,'” during the episode that premiered in Aug. 13.

“How on Earth did she do this while she was on the tour? It's still blowing my mind,” Travis asked, amazed by the singer's work ethic.

Article Continues Below

“I would be playing shows — I'd do like three shows in a row. I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour,” she recalled. “Actually, like, working on this I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”

“Literally living the life of a showgirl!” Travis said.

Since the release of her album on Oct. 3, she has been sharing insights about popular songs such as “Wood” that referenced Travis.

“I brought this into the studio, and I was like, ‘I want to do a throwback, kind of timeless-sounding song,’ and I have this idea about, like, ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood,’ and we would knock on wood, and it would be all these superstitions,” she explained on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Swift continued, “And it really started out in a very innocent place. [Laughs] You know, it started out… I don’t know what happened, man.”

In the song she does reference superstitions but also has some subjective lyrics: “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs,” she sings.

She also references Travis in the intro track, “The Fate of Ophelia,” with the lyrics: “Keep it one hundred/ On the land, the sea, the sky/ Pledge allegiance to your hands/ Your team, your vibes/ Don't care where the hell you been/ ‘Cause now you're mine,” she sings.

Kelce also went viral for dancing to the lyrics when he scored his record-tying 83rd career touchdown at the Washington Commanders game back in October. He is now the Chiefs' leading scorer with 85 career touchdowns, surpassing Priest Holmes'.