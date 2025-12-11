Ryan Lochte is ready to let fans learn the real side of him in a tell-all memoir.

The 12 Olympic medalist shared via an Instagram reel on Tuesday, Dec. 9, that he will be releasing a book that will tell fans “what it was like being Ryan Lochte.” In the caption of his video, he tells fans that he found the confidence to write the book,

“after lots of healing and growing.”

“I am so excited to announce that I have decided to write a book! After lots of healing and growing, I finally have the confidence I lost so long ago to give you a real look inside what it was like being Ryan Lochte. I went from a single guy who only cared about surfing and hanging out with friends—who had barely kissed a girl until I was in college—to becoming one of the world’s most eligible bachelors. The parties, the glam, the celebrities—the life most people couldn’t fathom. I was on top of the world. And in an instant, I became the most hated person in the world,” he began.

Lochte didn't shy away from speaking about one of the biggest scandals of his career, which occurred during the 2016 Rio Olympics. What was known as “Lochtegate” after the Olympian claimed he and his teammates were robbed at gunpoint. He later admitted to exaggerating the incident, but it cost him a 10-month suspension from USA Swimming. The charges he had faced for filing a false police report were later dropped in Brazil. He shared in the caption that after the scandal his personal life also took a hit.

“After the Rio scandal, I found myself at my lowest point, with a son on the way with someone I barely knew, who constantly reminded me that he would be forever disappointed in the father I had become. Someone who told me I wasn’t strong enough, man enough… just not enough. I couldn’t believe what my life had become. I really couldn’t,” he continued.

He shared that those struggles later led to turning to alcohol and drugs, as well as his depression made him sleep.

“Every day, I woke up to be belittled and reminded of my constant failures, day in and day out, until I was eventually kicked out of our family home,” he added. “The only thing I ever wanted was a family and to become a father, only to have failed at that as well.”

Now the Olympian shared that he now has a more positive outlook on life and recently shared with fans that he is now sober. He also shared how he is centering family in his next chapter.

“I have finally found my voice and the confidence I thought was gone forever. The life that had been completely drained from me is finally being restored. I am now surrounded by positive influences that inspire me every day, including my mom, who is finally getting to know my children after being out of my life for too long. I’m embracing the life that God intended for me, and I’m more determined than ever not to let anyone down. My kids see a dad they never knew, and I’m finally living the life I always imagined as a kid,” he continued.

Lochte continued: “God has given me a new purpose, and I’m not going to let you or anyone in my life down ever again. Thank you to my fans, and thank you to those who never doubted me, even when I could barely look at myself in the mirror. I am forever grateful, and you deserve to know the real Ryan Lochte. I cannot wait to share this all with you soon.”

A release date for the memoir has not been revealed at this time.

Why is Ryan Lochte selling Olympic medals?

Following the book announcement, Lochte also shared that he will be selling his Olympic medals. Lochte has 12 Olympic medals, including six gold, three silver, and three bronze. He has the second-most-decorated male swimmer in Olympic history after Michael Phelps.

“My Olympic medals represent memories I’ll carry for life, but now I want them to do more than sit on a shelf,” Lochte tells PEOPLE.

“I’m passing them on so they can help inspire and empower others. If these medals can give someone hope, fuel their dreams or help them reach their full potential,” he says, “then this is the greatest way I can give back.”

As for the items that will be put for auction, it will be his gold medals from the Games in 2004, 2008, and 2016.