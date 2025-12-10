A'ja Wilson keeps stacking milestones. Her fourth MVP and the Las Vegas Aces’ third title in four seasons crowned a dominant 2025 run, and the Associated Press honored her as Female Athlete of the Year for the first time, per ESPN. She soaked it in, grateful for the company she joined and the impact she continues to make.

“It’s an honor when you think about the group of women who have won before,” Wilson told the AP. She understands the magnitude of standing with Sheryl Swoopes, Rebecca Lobo, Candace Parker and Caitlin Clark. Wilson received support from across sports, including Aces coach Becky Hammon, who said the star forward sits on her own mountain. Hammon praised her for unlocking achievements no one had touched before.

Wilson cemented that idea throughout the season, climbing past Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson with her record fourth MVP. She also became the first player in either league to pull off an MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP and scoring title combination in a single season.

A MOMENT SHE WILL NEVER FORGET

After the grind ended, Wilson finally checked something off her personal list. She met Beyonce at the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas, a moment that lit her up. “It was super cool, Beyonce is someone that I’ve always wanted to meet because I admired her work,” Wilson said.

She now heads into a quiet offseason with no overseas plans and no commitment to the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league. She prefers to reset, enjoy the rare downtime and take in how far she traveled in such a short window.

Wilson’s influence stretches beyond the court. Her Nike shoe and clothing line continue to resonate, and her signature sneaker sold out minutes after launch. Fans wearing her shoe remind her daily of the connection she built with them. “Every day it’s a gentle reminder that this is a special moment,” she said.