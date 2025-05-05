Rihanna has another baby on the way!

The nine-time Grammy-winning singer is welcoming another baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. On Monday (May 5), as Rihanna was entering the Carlyle Hotel in New York City, she debuted her baby bump prior to hitting the red carpet for the Met Gala.

The singer was walking into the hotel in a two-piece gray set, gray high heels, and stockings as she maneuvered under umbrellas to avoid the rain.

Rihanna and A$AP have two sons together. They welcomed RZA in May 2022 and their second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023.

The singer previously teased that she would be open to having more children.

“I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl,” RiRi told Interview last year.

RiRi and A$AP have been open about how it feels to be new parents and what is was like to get her oldest son used to being a big brother.

“[RZA] struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother,” Rihanna told ET back in 2023. “Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, ‘Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him.”

“They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it,” she added.

The baby reveal happened on a big night for the family as A$AP is a co-chair for the Met Gala. The rapper is joined by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams as fellow co-chairs. LeBron James was also a co-chair member but dropped out due to a recent injury. This year's theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.