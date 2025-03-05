It was inevitable that Sabrina Carpenter would mention ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan following their breakup when her blockbuster Short n' Sweet Tour played in Dublin, Ireland, the Oscar-nominated actor's hometown.

During her March 3, 2025, show of the Short n' Sweet Tour in Dublin, Carpenter addressed the crowd (via Page Six). She called the Irish men “hard work,” seemingly throwing shade at her ex.

Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing,” said Carpenter. “But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work.”

According to the report, she then performed her hit song “Please Please Please” following the “hard work” comment. That is one of the final songs of the setlist, so it sounds like she held her tongue for most of the show before shading her ex.

On March 3 and 4, Carpenter played two shows at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. They were the start of the highly-anticipated European leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour.

Sabrina Carpenter and her ex, Barry Keoghan

Of course, Sabrina Carpenter is reference her recent breakup with Barry Keoghan, which occurred while her Short n' Sweet Tour was on break. The two broke up in December 2024 after a year of dating. They reportedly “decided to take a break” and have not gotten back together since.

There were also unconfirmed reports of infidelity on Keoghan's part. He allegedly cheated on Carpenter, but these reports were never confirmed. Keoghan attempted to clear his name via social media following the reports.

“I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to,” his post began. “I have to respond now because it's gettin[g] to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.

“I deactivated my [Instagram] account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine,” Keoghan continued.

We will have to see if Carpenter shades Keoghan at any of her other tour stops. She is now getting ready to perform a show in Birmingham, England, before going to London for two shows.

The Short n' Sweet Tour will return to North America on October 23, 2025. Carpenter will perform in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and Los Angeles, California. The tour will conclude with six shows at Crypto.com Arena.