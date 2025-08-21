Zoë Kravitz and Taylor Swift have been friends since at least 2016, and during the California wildfires back in January, the singer let Kravitz stay at her house in Los Angeles. However, Kravitz and her mom, Lisa Bonet, got themselves into a slimy situation when Bonet's mom's pet snake got loose in Swift's home.

“We ended up having to stay there for about two weeks,” Zoë said during a Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Taylor has this beautiful house—it's from the '30s, something you want to preserve and take care of.”

“She's like, ‘So, I was washing my face and I had Orpheus. I just put her down for a second, closed the door and she found this little hole in the corner,” Zoë told Meyers. “The hole is next to a banquette that is built into the wall that has two drawers at the bottom.”

Kravitz came up with a solution to get the snake back.

“I was like, ‘Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there's a snake somewhere in her house,'” the Batman star shared.

The mom-and-daughter duo ended up deciding to have a mini remodel on the singer's floor.

“We're ripping up the tile. We're scratching the walls,” she continued. “I said to her house manager, ‘Obviously, I'm gonna pay for everything to be fixed. Please just don't say anything until it's fixed.'”

While Kravitz had the situation under control, Swift was already made aware of situation.

“I remember calling her, saying, ‘Hey, I wanted to talk to you about something,'” the High Fidelity actress said. “And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?'”

But, the larger question, is Kravitz allowed back?

According to E! News, Kravitz explains why she hasn't been back just yet, “not 'cause I wasn't invited. It's just because I haven't been in L.A.”

Zoë Kravitz shares how Taylor Swift Life of a Showgirl album

In an interview with Extra, Kravitz shared that she's “heard bits of it.”

“It's fantastic, of course. No skips,” she told the interviewer of Swift's 12th studio album.

“No skips? That’s rare,” the interviewer said to the actress.

Kravitz confidently told the reporter, “For her, it's not.”

Zoë Kravitz confirms she has heard "bits" of her pal Taylor Swift's album "The Life of a Showgirl" and says there are "no skips"! ❤️‍🔥 (But does Taylor ever have skips?!) #TSTheLifeOfAShowgirl #CaughtStealing @tommydidario pic.twitter.com/FPnttpWEj1 — ExtraTV (@extratv) August 17, 2025

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also praised the album.

“It’s a lot more upbeat, fun pop. A complete 180 from songs on Tortured Poets,” Travis is heard saying on the podcast, referring to the singer's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The singer announced the album on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast and shared that Life of a Showgirl will have 12 tracks with the title track featuring Sabrina Carpenter. She shared that she wrote the album while she was on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“It was something that I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras Tour,” she said. “I would be playing shows, I’d do three shows in a row, I’d have three days off, I fly to Sweden, go back to the tour and actually working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”

The album will be produced by Max Martin and Shellback. Martin and Shellback worked with Swift on “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “Shake It Off.”

Life of a Showgirl out on Oct. 3