When Ayesha Curry first caught Steph Curry’s attention, she wasn’t chasing the life of a basketball wife. She wanted to be an actress, People reported. That ambition unexpectedly placed her in the right place at the right time, giving the NBA superstar his chance to fire off a line that would change everything.

During Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ayesha recalled the very first message Steph sent her. “I was in this music video, and he was like, ‘hey, who is that in the music video, in the picture that you're in?’ And I'm like, ‘oh, it’s Yung Berg.’ And he goes, ‘oh, I should have known. He always has all the sexy ladies.’ And I was like, ‘what is happening right now?’”

It may not have been the smoothest opening, but it worked. Ayesha admitted she didn’t envision herself as the girl who grew up dreaming of a wedding gown and kids. Her goals were always about her own career. Yet, fate had other plans.

A life she never imagined

On the podcast, the 36-year-old mother of four opened up about how her life took a turn she never expected. “I didn’t want kids. I didn’t wanna get married. I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that’s it,” she shared.

After graduating high school early, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Marriage and children weren’t on her radar, but by 22 she and Steph were married. Asked how she knew she was ready for such a step, Ayesha admitted, “I didn’t. I just knew that I loved him. I’d never experienced anything else. I’d never felt any differently than, like, this is who I wanna spend the rest of my life with. And so we kinda just dove in.”

Her life accelerated even faster when the couple learned they were expecting shortly after tying the knot. “I didn’t even have time to think about what I wanted anymore,” Ayesha said. “It’s so interesting. I spent my entire life, like, trying to work towards something and then it kind of just disappeared and I didn’t think twice about it.”

Today, Ayesha says she’s grateful. She may not have scripted this path, but she embraces the journey. “I wouldn’t change a thing, of course. But, yeah, it was not on my bingo card.”

It all started with one message and a reminder that sometimes, shooters shoot.