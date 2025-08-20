It is an exciting time for former WWE Women's World Champion Naomi, who revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby with Jimmy Uso, but she is also “stressed.”

The news has been met with a variety of emotions from Naomi, as she discussed on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast. She found out on a Sunday, one day before she had to work Monday Night RAW, and it has been a whirlwind since. Having to tell WWE about the news was also stressing her out.

“I was shocked then, I'm shocked now,” Naomi confessed. “So many emotions. I'm happy, I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm scared; so much has happened in the last week. I found out Sunday, called him [Jimmy Uso], had to go to work. [I was] stressed about having to tell work because of where I am right now as the champion of all times.”

Uso also revealed that Naomi, who is too proud to admit this, felt as if she “let her fans down” by getting pregnant. “She felt like she's let all her fans down, she felt like there was a step back because she is cooking,” he explained.

Still, Uso knows you can't control everything. He conceded that “God's timing's everything,” and they will navigate it and her subsequent return. “This is something that's in front of us now, and we have to pivot,” said Uso.

When did WWE's Naomi announce she was pregnant?

WWE star Naomi, who was condemned by Becky Lynch for getting pregnant.
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images.

Naomi's pregnancy announcement came during the August 18, 2025, edition of RAW. She went to the ring to deliver an announcement, and a clip from McMahon's podcast revealed the news.

It is unknown exactly how long she will be out of action. At the very least, she will be out for almost a year. Fans were very supportive during her announcement, as they chanted things such as, “You deserve it.”

Naomi was having one of the best runs of her career. She was the reigning Women's World Champion before having to vacate it. She recently won it at Evolution by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

Naomi interrupted the Women's World Championship match between Iyo Sky (who was champion) and Rhea Ripley. She subsequently successfully defended it against Sky and Ripley at SummerSlam.

