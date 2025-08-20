The Bloodline will soon welcome another member as Jimmy Uso's wife, Naomi, announced that she is pregnant, and WWE's “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns is here for it.

WWE posted a video of Reigns' reaction to Naomi and Uso's announcement while backstage at Monday Night RAW. Reigns was grinning ear-to-ear throughout the video. That may partially be due to Reigns no longer being the father of the family's babies anymore. Either way, he congratulated them in his caption, too, writing, “Huge blessing for our family! Congratulations!!”

“Welp,” Reigns began, “time to start over. Looks like he's got the youngest now — I don't got the babies. We're in school, we're good, man. We're starting to empty our house out. He's gotta start back over.

“That's awesome, though. Congrats. I love both of y'all. It's a blessing. To have our family continue to grow, nothing like it. This is completely God sent. Congrats, guys. Love y'all,” the WWE Superstar continued.

How does WWE star Naomi's pregnancy announcement affect Roman Reigns?

As Naomi noted during the promo when she announced she was pregnant, WWE's Bloodline will continue with her baby. She married into the Anoa'i wrestling family by marrying Jimmy Uso. So, their baby will be a part of the legendary family.

It will be years before the latest addition to the Anoa'i family is in the family business, but they may have their future “Tribal Chief.”

Naomi made the announcement during the August 18, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. An emotional Naomi made her way to the ring to deliver the news. Like Reigns, the crowd was ecstatic for her.

It meant she needed to relinquish the Women's World Championship, which she recently won. Naomi recently beat Iyo Sky to win the title, and she only held it for just over 30 days.

Reigns has been leading the WWE's Bloodline since 2020. He had a dominant run as Undisputed WWE Champion that lasted over 1,300 days when the faction was at its peak.

He feuded with Solo Sikoa to reclaim his spot as the “Tribal Chief,” which culminated in January 2025. Since then, he has remained WWE's “Only Tribal Chief.”